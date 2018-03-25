Obama 'inspired' by March For Our Lives demonstrations - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Obama 'inspired' by March For Our Lives demonstrations

(CNN) - Former President Barack Obama tweeted his support for the March For Our Lives demonstrations on Saturday.

Thousands of protesters converged on the nation's capital in the massive 'March for Our Lives' demonstration.

The event was organized by survivors of the school shooting that left 17 people dead in Parkland, FL last month.

The demonstrators called for stricter gun control laws and safer schools.

