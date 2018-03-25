Obama 'inspired' by March For Our Lives demonstrations

(CNN) - Former President Barack Obama tweeted his support for the March For Our Lives demonstrations on Saturday.

Michelle and I are so inspired by all the young people who made today’s marches happen. Keep at it. You’re leading us forward. Nothing can stand in the way of millions of voices calling for change. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 24, 2018

Thousands of protesters converged on the nation's capital in the massive 'March for Our Lives' demonstration.

The event was organized by survivors of the school shooting that left 17 people dead in Parkland, FL last month.

The demonstrators called for stricter gun control laws and safer schools.

