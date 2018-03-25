Civil War Naval Museum hosts Riverblast to teach about history

An educational and festive event is happening in Columbus this weekend at the Civil War Naval Museum, and families are ready to celebrate the annual Riverblast.

The event boasts a look at the past while museum visitors explore re-enactors telling stories of the Navy in the Civil War. It is a part of the museum’s community outreach to tell stories you will not hear anywhere else.

“It provides an opportunity for history enthusiast, students, tours, alike to really come out and celebrate the role that Columbus played during this difficult time in history,” said Jonathan Perkins, Communications Director of the Civil War Naval Museum.

With first-hand interpretations of the distinguished General Grant and General Lee, two men discussed their joint Army and Navy days during the war and were never out of character.

“There were times during the war where there very dark days for the union. I can speak for my side. Dark days indeed where we wondered, the people wondered if we would prevail,” said E.C. Fields, Jr. in character as Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.

From self-guided tours and weapon demonstrations, people were given a better sense of place and time. The Riverblast festival is just one of many events the Civil War Naval Museum hosts for the whole family to enjoy.

