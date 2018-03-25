LaGrange police investigating armed robbery

The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to Rome Ave. in reference to a robbery.

The victim, Derrick Scott, stated that two unknown men approached him and stole his wallet.

The Criminal Investigation Section is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to please contact Det. Jason Duncan at (706) 883-2617 or Sgt. William Nelson at (706) 883-2688.

