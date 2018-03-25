Felony suspect from Florida arrested in Troup Co.

The Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office was notified earlier today that a suspected felon from Bradford Co, Fl. was possibly in northern Troup Co.

In the early morning on Saturday, Quandrell Steele fled Bradford Co. after he allegedly stabbed three people.

The victims, along with other individuals in the residence, were also robbed.

It is believed that Steele also stole a car and traveled to Troup Co. with Cindy Moore.

According to the Bradford Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies pinged the suspect’s cell phone and located him in the area of Hillcrest Rd. in Troup Co.

Around 3:45 p.m. today, an investigator noticed the stolen vehicle driving in the area of New Franklin and Wares Cross Rd. He then pulled the vehicle over and arrested Steele and Moore.

The Bradford Co. Sheriff’s Office also said that two victims had been released from the hospital, but the third remains in critical condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

