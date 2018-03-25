Families make their way to Toys 'R' Us after announcement they are permanently closing

Families across the Fountain City are making their way to Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us after the business announced they are permanently closing all stores across the nation.

Many say while it is unfortunate that Toys 'R' Us is going out of business soon, they are fortunate for the deals that are currently happening.

“I’m not happy they’re going out of business but I’m sad they’re going out of business. It’s almost like 10%, 15% and even 50%. I think it’s a really good deal especially since they are going out of business,” says shopper Brittney Moore.

According to reports, liquidation deals started Friday, March 23, 2018, and those in the Fountain City say they have found great deals and picked up many items throughout the weekend.

Others say it is sad to maybe bring their children to Toys 'R' Us for the final time.

“It’s sad because this is where dreams are made of. It’s where many of us got their first toy, but I do think it’s a good time to get them. It’s starting off at 5% and going up to 30% so what’s a better time to get something you always truly wanted?” explained shopper Thomas Hadley.

The business says they are no longer accepting coupons and shoppers are able to use their gift cards, but only until April 21st.

