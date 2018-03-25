Families make their way to Toys 'R' Us after announcement they are permanently closing

Families across the Fountain City are making their way to Toys R Us and Babies R Us after the business announced they are permanently closing all stores across the nation.More >>
The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office was notified earlier today that a suspected felon from Bradford Co, Fl. was possibly in northern Troup Co.More >>
An educational and festive event is happening in Columbus this weekend at the Civil War Naval Museum, and families are ready to celebrate the annual Riverblast.More >>
Many of those in the Chattahoochee Valley are taking a day out of their spring break by expressing their talents at the Foxie 105 Spring Break Concert and Talent Show at G.W. Carver High School.More >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
Milton E. McGregor, Montgomery entrepreneur and developer of VictoryLand, has died Sunday.More >>
Officials said there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.More >>
A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured.More >>
