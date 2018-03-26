Access Insurance Company goes into liquidation

(WTVM) - Another large company is also in liquidation mode, meaning some people across the country will need to find a new insurance provider.

According to a notice sent out Monday, Access Insurance has been placed into liquidation after the company was unable to pay off its debts in February.

All Access Insurance Company policies will be terminated by April 12th and customers will need to find replacement coverage with a new insurance company.

All claims will be handled by the policy holder's state insurance guaranty association according to their state provisions.

