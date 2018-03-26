Access Insurance Company goes into liquidation

West Point Police are investigating an armed robbery home invasion. Police say on March 25, the victim, his girlfriend, and 8-month-old child were robbed and told not to leave the home after they left the scene.More >>
Early in the morning on Saturday, Mar. 24, the Opelika Police Department responded to a call of a person being shot.More >>
Valley police are investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of 35th Street in the Shawmut community.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff's Office is investigating a clerk who was shot during an armed robbery at the Summit Gas Station on Upper Big Springs Road.More >>
Columbus police and EMS responded to a woman being shot on Celeste Drive Monday evening.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
Supporters of Miguel Perez say he should be given mental health treatment for PTSD. Perez turned to drugs to deal with his condition after two tours in Afghanistan.More >>
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Louisiana is a millionaire. The ticket that won Saturday night's drawing was sold in Lafayette, the Multi-State Lottery Association reports.More >>
The body found on the Jackson State University campus Sunday afternoon has been identified as 19-year-old computer science major Joshua Lawrence. He was found in Dixon Residence Hall, and campus police are investigating.More >>
