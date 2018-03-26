FIRST TO ALERT: A raw Monday for the Valley but we quickly rebound. Spring Break forecast here.

A 'wedge' of high pressure is sliding down the east coast today shuffling in very cool, cloudy and breezy conditions. We won't see much in the way of a warm up as we start in the upper 40s and only warm into the low 50s this afternoon. An east wind at 10-15 mph will make things feel like the 40s this afternoon for many. Isolated showers and drizzle also expected through the evening.

While the clouds stick around through the week temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 70s by Wednesday. We'll track in our next good rain chance on Thursday with a few storms possible Thursday night into Friday. The coverage of rain should diminish by Good Friday night. For Easter weekend we look to be seasonable and sunny with warm weather working in to start of the month of April before we possibly plummet again by next Wednesday.

