Valley police searching for armed robbery suspect

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – The Valley Police Department responded to an armed robbery over the weekend at a CV Express store.

The robbery happened Saturday, Mar. 24, at 304 River Road in the Fairfax community, when a store clerk said that at 9:45 p.m., a man entered the store with his face covered and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the clerks.

The suspect then demanded money from the store clerk.

The suspect can be described as a white male, who was wearing a black hoodie and a small black and white face covering at the time of the armed robbery.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.