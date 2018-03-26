Woman arrested for possessing $4K+ worth of drugs in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police arrested a woman on several drug charges following a traffic stop.

According to a police report, on Sunday, March 25 around 4 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Cusseta Road and Brennan Road.

Police seized over $4,000 worth of drugs from 32-year-old Shawndee West.

The following was seized:

46 grams of marijuana worth $460

3.5 grams of Powder Cocaine worth $350

34.4 grams (152 pills) of Ecstasy worth $3,800

3 digital scales

Plastic sandwich bags

Crown Royal Bag

$1,011 worth of cash

