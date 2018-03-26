Phenix City police searching for auto burglary suspect

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City police are searching for an auto burglary suspect.

Police say the individual is wanted for several burglaries in the Lakewood Drive area.

If you have information that can lead to the identity of this suspect, please contact Inv. Isabel at 334-448-2819.

