West Point Police searching for home invasion suspects

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) – West Point Police are investigating an armed robbery home invasion that happened on Frank Hall Jr. Street.

Police say on March 25, the victim, his girlfriend, and 8-month-old child were robbed and told not to leave the home after they left the scene.

The victim stated that he believes that he was set up. The victim stated that while in the residence with his family, he was rushed by two black males.

The victim stated that the first black male suspect is described as approximately 5’10” to 5’11”, 160 pounds, light skinned, wearing burgundy Chuck Taylor shoes, and a brown Carhart jacket, with a low haircut, sideburns and goatee with a gold-plated teeth grill in his mouth. This suspect had a black and silver semi-automatic pistol in his hand which he placed towards the victim’s face and demanded his money.

The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’02”, 135 pounds, dark-skinned, and was wearing all black, low haircut and minimum facial hair.

The victim stated that the black males forced him to sit on his chair, then forced him into the bedroom to lie down on the floor and stole a large amount of U.S. currency from him. The girlfriend and child were forced to stay in the bedroom.

West Point Police Department Investigators were contacted and began working the case. Investigators are still attempting to identify the two black male suspects in this case.

West Point Police Department Investigators ask that if you have any information on the two suspects to please contact them at 706-645-3525 or Crime Stoppers at 334-756-5208.

