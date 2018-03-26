Portion of Lockwood Ave. will be closed due to repairs

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Starting Wednesday, March 28, a section of Lockwood Avenue will be closed to through traffic.

The closure will allow a contractor hired by the Columbus Consolidated Government to perform stormwater infrastructure improvements.

A signed detour route will be provided along Wynnton Road, Brown Avenue, and Buena Vista Road.

The road is expected to be closed for approximately five weeks.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution in the area of the road closure and detour route.

