Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

16-year-old Kameron Maners was last seen around Luna Dr. in Columbus on Mar. 17.

Maners is 5'0" and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and orange and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Maners, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.