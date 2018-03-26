BBB reminds social media users of risks of quizzes

While many of the quizzes we take for fun on Facebook are for just that, others are more malicious in their intent.

Some quizzes are looking to collect information or get you to click links to download malware and get credit card information, bank account information, and track your movements.

Even if you are not giving out personal information, you may still be giving out pertinent information. The quiz could be searching for the answers to your security questions.

The makers of the quiz could also be looking to sell your information.

