Railroad crossing temporarily closing in Columbus

Norfolk Southern is planning on temporarily closing the rail track crossing on Woodruff Farm Rd.

The shutdown will begin tomorrow morning, Tuesday, Mar. 27.

Traffic will be re-routed as workers fix the asphalt portion of the tracks.

For months, drivers have been reporting the crossing was in disrepair, forcing city officials to respond and fix the road by applying new asphalt.

