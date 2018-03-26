Railroad crossing temporarily closing in Columbus

Spring is here and many homeowners across Georgia may want to start an outdoor project.More >>
Spring is here and many homeowners across Georgia may want to start an outdoor project.More >>
Spring break is here and many families across the Chattahoochee Valley are traveling to nearby vacation spots.More >>
Spring break is here and many families across the Chattahoochee Valley are traveling to nearby vacation spots.More >>
Norfolk Southern is planning on temporarily closing the rail track crossing on Woodruff Farm Rd.More >>
Norfolk Southern is planning on temporarily closing the rail track crossing on Woodruff Farm Rd.More >>
Starting Wednesday, March 28, a section of Lockwood Avenue will be closed to through traffic.More >>
Starting Wednesday, March 28, a section of Lockwood Avenue will be closed to through traffic.More >>
While many of the quizzes we take for fun on Facebook are for just that, others are more malicious in their intent.More >>
While many of the quizzes we take for fun on Facebook are for just that, others are more malicious in their intent.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
It's been just over a year since the Perryton Fire burned 318,000 acres across multiple counties in the Texas Panhandle.More >>
It's been just over a year since the Perryton Fire burned 318,000 acres across multiple counties in the Texas Panhandle.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.More >>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.More >>
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.More >>
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.?More >>
For years, Kalihi residents have complained about the amount of trash piling up at this home at the corner of Gulick and Pacheco.More >>
For years, Kalihi residents have complained about the amount of trash piling up at this home at the corner of Gulick and Pacheco.More >>