Columbus auto shop warns of tire safety as spring break travel picks up

Spring break is here and many families across the Chattahoochee Valley are traveling to nearby vacation spots.

Before you hit the road, you want to make sure your car is in shape for a long-distance drive.

One item that you should make sure is taken care of is checking your tires to see if they can handle all conditions.

As you get closer to the beach, the warmer weather could have more humidity in the air, which can cause your tires to blow.

“The heat buildup inside the tire from the friction on the road,” said Jason Kanoza, Director of Tire Operations for Tire Engineers. “As you travel, it actually starts to deteriorate the rubber and, over time, it breaks the tire down and then it fails because of that.”

Overall, you should make sure there are no warning lights on the dashboard.

Georgia and Alabama are aggressively patrolling the roadways all week to enforce state laws and assist with motorists.

