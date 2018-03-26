Shootings on Pierpont Ave. in Columbus leaves residents concerned

Residents in one Columbus neighborhood say they are living in fear after repeated drive-by shootings continue to happen.

The shootings reportedly started last Tuesday with the latest happening Sunday night.

People living on Pierpont Ave. say once it gets dark, the fear begins.

Even with increased police presence, they agree something must be done as bullet holes fly through homes.

“It’s kind of weird to be in, what I thought was a pretty decent neighborhood, and then suddenly, here we are this week, we have had four drive-bys in one week, it’s kind of ridiculous,” said Holden Benoit, a resident of the area.

Some neighbors say the shootings along Pierpont Avenue began in the air, but now houses are being shot.

One home is decorated with over 17 bullet holes.

But while the shootings are becoming more common, many say, they do not think it is random.

“Normally if one happens, they will come back as soon as the cops leave and hit it again, and it’s been mainly the same house," said Benoit.

The shootings have reportedly increased over just a week.

There have been no arrests so far. Authorities are reportedly currently following leads.

Neighbors say they want an end to a scary situation they believe is becoming more and more dangerous.

“It was definitely more than one gun, and it seemed like it was two people shooting back and forth at each other,” said Benoit.

Witnesses describe a suspected car involved as a gray Dodge Charger.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Columbus police. You can also do so anonymously.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.