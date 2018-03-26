Urban League hosts event to educate people on the legislation process

With election season just around the corner, the Columbus Urban League is taking action to make sure people are registered and knowledgeable on key issues.

The organization brought in two speakers tonight to explain topics like organizing a campaign and what it takes to get legislation passed.

Muscogee Co. School Board member Kia Chambers and community leader and activist Carl Douglass shared their experiences.

“To learn about the political process,” said Dominick Perkins who is with the Greater Urban League Young Professionals. “To learn how ordinances and laws get passed, to learn how we can come together and use our power to influence the process, be involved and just to teach people stuff they don’t know about the political process and how politics works in that area.”

The Urban League focuses on a wide range of issues including economic and political empowerment.

