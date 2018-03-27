FIRST TO ALERT: A warming trend will take highs back into the upper 70s. Details here.

With election season just around the corner, the Columbus Urban League is taking action to make sure people are registered and knowledgeable on key issues.More >>
Residents in one Columbus neighborhood say they are living in fear after repeated drive-by shootings continue to happen.More >>
One neighborhood in LaGrange will be getting new security cameras installed to help solve non-violent crime in a particular area.More >>
Spring is here and many homeowners across Georgia may want to start an outdoor project.More >>
Spring break is here and many families across the Chattahoochee Valley are traveling to nearby vacation spots.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
According to authorities, the 3-year-old somehow backed her father’s car into the pond after the man left it parked but running.More >>
A mother is petrified after she says a man broke into her home then sexually assaulted her just a few feet away from her children.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
