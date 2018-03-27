FIRST TO ALERT: A warming trend will take highs back into the upper 70s. Details here.

The clouds should stick around for most today with some sunshine peaking through this afternoon. Depending on how much sun you get will depend on how warm you get. Some areas south of Columbus could reach the 70s while areas north of Columbus will stay in the low 60s. Everyone should be much warmer than Monday afternoon with an east wind at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures warm up to near 80 for many on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. By Thursday we'll track our next rain maker into the area increasing rain chances Thursday afternoon/evening with a few thunderstorms possible. The severe weather threat looks to remain low at the moment. Rain lingers through the overnight into Friday but should push east by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures stay seasonable with highs in the low 70s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. the sunshine returns in full force for Easter weekend and by Easter Sunday we'll see highs in the mid to upper 70s. Next weeks starts mostly dry and warm but we could experience another cool-down by next Wednesday.

WEATHER RADIO WEDNESDAY: Storm Team 9 will be programming weather radios this Wednesday, March 28th from 10 am - 2 pm at the Walgreens at 3700 Macon Road in Columbus. You can bring a weather radio from home, or buy one there! We just ask that you bring or buy 3 AA batteries.

