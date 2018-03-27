Auburn sexual assault suspect killed

BESSEMER, AL (WTVM) - A man who reportedly attempted to sexually assault a woman inside an Auburn bar last year has been killed.

22-year-old Devonte Hunter was shot and killed Friday night in Bessemer, AL while walking down a street.



Hunter was arrested back in November after a 20-year-old woman reported he had forced her into a restroom and attempted to sexually assault her before she was able to get away.

That case had already been sent to a grand jury.

There is no word on any suspects in Hunter's death.

