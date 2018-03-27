Missing Columbus teen safely returns home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A teen who was reported missing on Mar. 10 has reportedly returned home.

Police said Kameron Maners safely returned home Tuesday, Mar. 27, ten days after he was reported missing.

There is no further information on where the teen was found or the circumstances of his disappearance.

