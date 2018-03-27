Russell Co. to get a new farmer's market

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – A new farmer’s market is making its way to Russell County.

The market will offer fresh fruits and vegetables starting May 31 and will be available two days this year from noon until 6 p.m.

Each Thursday, there will be local vendors from noon to 6 or Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. until noon.

For more information, call 334-298-6845.

