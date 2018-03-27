Paws Humane to host early premiere of Sgt. Stubby film

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Paws Humane announces an early premiere date for the new locally produced feature film “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero.”

Paws teamed up with Fun Academy Motion Pictures to highlight the important role rescue animals play in society by telling the incredible true story of America’s most renowned stray dog, Sgt. Stubby.

Paws Humane will host an early viewing premiere fundraiser on Apr. 12, 2018 at 6 p.m. at AMC Columbus Park 15.

Ticket prices for anyone 13 and older are $15, children’s tickets are $10, and children 3 and younger are free.

All proceeds will benefit homeless animals saved by Paws Humane.

See the full trailer here:



For more information, visit www.pawshumane.org.

