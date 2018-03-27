Dollar General robbery suspect arrested in Valley, AL - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Dollar General robbery suspect arrested in Valley, AL

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
(Source: Valley Police Department)

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – Valley police arrested a suspect wanted for a Dollar General store robbery last week.

19-year-old Traequan Javonte Green was arrested Monday night, Mar. 26, 2018 at 10 p.m. after detectives spotted Green circling around another Dollar General store.

Green was arrested in connection with the Mar. 22, 2018 Dollar General store robbery on 20th Ave. after police say he matched the description given of the suspect.

Detectives approached Green and after patting him down, they located a two-tone semi-automatic weapon tucked into the front of his pants.

During questioning, he confessed to the March 22nd robbery of the Dollar General store on 20th Ave., as well as to other armed robberies in Lee County and Opelika.

