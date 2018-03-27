Auburn University's longtime track and field coach dies at age 90

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University’s legendary track and field coach passed away at the age of 90.

Mel Rosen passed away on Sunday, March 25. He came to Auburn in 1955 as an assistant professor in the physical education department before becoming an assistant track coach and ultimately Auburn’s head coach from 1963-1991.

In 1993, Rosen was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and two years later was named to the National Track and Field Hall of Fame.

