Auburn University's longtime track and field coach dies at age 90

Auburn University’s legendary track and field coach passed away at the age of 90. Mel Rosen passed away on Sunday, March 25.More >>
Valley police arrested a suspect wanted for a Dollar General store robbery last week.More >>
Paws Humane announces an early premiere date for the new locally produced feature film “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero.”More >>
A new farmer’s market is making its way to Russell County.More >>
A teen who was reported missing on Mar. 10 has reportedly returned home.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting on Montgomery's north side, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Lunch it was one of the best times of the day for 10 year old Aubry Houlditch. The joy he had for juice boxes and chicken nuggets was shared freely with others. For Aubry's mother, Dondra Houlditch, this daily ritual was a mystery.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
