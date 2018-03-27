CPD locates missing man - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD locates missing man

Bennie Goodwin (Source: CPD) Bennie Goodwin (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department has located a missing man.

Bennie Goodwin, 41, was last seen on Feb. 14 before he was found. 

No other details are available at this time. 

