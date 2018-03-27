Multi-agency search underway for missing Eufaula man

Authorities in Eufaula are on the hunt for suspects behind an increasing number of car break-ins.More >>
It's been 10 years since a gunman walked into Doctors Hospital, known as Columbus Regional at Piedmont, and killed three people.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the public's assistance in locating a teen who escaped the custody of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.More >>
Helicopters were flying Tuesday afternoon around Barbour and Russell counties as a multi-agency search is underway for missing Eufaula man.More >>
Dozens of Easter events will be happening in the Chattahoochee Valley. Easter is Sunday, April 1, but organizations will host events starting this weekend.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Florence Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer during a traffic stop. Watch live here.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
On Tuesday morning during a scheduled news conference, head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said the four players will remain on the team but are suspended indefinitely.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
A man who killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child is scheduled to be executed after 6 p.m. today. Rosendo Rodriguez III, turned 38 yesterday. He was convicted of murdering Summer Baldwin in 2005, who was pregnant at the time. He also admitted to killing 16-year-old Lubbock High School student Joanna Rogers.More >>
Lunch it was one of the best times of the day for 10 year old Aubry Houlditch. The joy he had for juice boxes and chicken nuggets was shared freely with others. For Aubry's mother, Dondra Houlditch, this daily ritual was a mystery.More >>
