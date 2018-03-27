Multi-agency search underway for missing Eufaula man

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - Helicopters were flying Tuesday afternoon around Barbour and Russell counties as a multi-agency search is underway for missing Eufaula man.

Deyasmine Keyon Sheppard, 26, was last seen in north Eufaula leaving a family member's house traveling in a silver Lincoln Town Car, according to authorities. Officials are continuing to gather evidence in hopes of tracing the missing man's steps, who could possibly be in harm's way.

“We reach out to family, we reach out to friends, and we check video cameras from convenience stores to see if he may have stopped in there," said Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins. “We do believe Mr. Sheppard was in Russell County at some point in time between Sunday and yesterday while we were actively involved in our investigation.”

Three other missing persons cases in Eufaula remain open dating back to almost six years ago.

Benny Moore in 2017, Darion Dawkins in 2016 , and Lisa Wallace missing since 2012 are all cases that police continue to work as urgency is settling in.

“Urgency in finding these individuals and finding the last place they were to make sure no harm comes to them is very important to us," said Watkins.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is also lending a hand in this investigation as authorities are asking for the public’s help. If you know of Sheppard's whereabouts, you are asked to contact police.

