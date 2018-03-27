Easter events in the Chattahoochee Valley - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Easter events in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Dozens of Easter events will be happening in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Easter is Sunday, April 1, but organizations will host events starting this weekend.

Here is a list of Easter egg hunts:

  • Columbus Botanical Garden hosts Annual Easter Egg Hunt
    • Sunday, April 1 from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
    • Located at 3603 Weems Road
  • Free block party and Easter egg hunt with Amerigroup
    • Friday, March 30 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Located at 1441 Benning Dr.
  • 4th Annual Easter Egg Roll
    • Saturday, March 31 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    • Located at Lakebottom Park
  • Resurrection Easter Egg Hunt & Games
    • Saturday, March 31 10 a.m. – noon
    • Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church located at 222 Fifth St.
  • Chambers County Annual Easter Egg Hunt
    • Saturday, March 31 at 2 p.m.
    • Located Rocky Point Beach on Lake West Point

