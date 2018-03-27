Easter events in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Dozens of Easter events will be happening in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Easter is Sunday, April 1, but organizations will host events starting this weekend.

Here is a list of Easter egg hunts:

Columbus Botanical Garden hosts Annual Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 1 from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Located at 3603 Weems Road

Free block party and Easter egg hunt with Amerigroup Friday, March 30 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Located at 1441 Benning Dr.

4th Annual Easter Egg Roll Saturday, March 31 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Located at Lakebottom Park

Resurrection Easter Egg Hunt & Games Saturday, March 31 10 a.m. – noon Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church located at 222 Fifth St.

Chambers County Annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 31 at 2 p.m. Located Rocky Point Beach on Lake West Point



