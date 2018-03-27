Memorial held for Doctors Hospital shooting victims 10 years later

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's been 10 years since a gunman walked into Doctors Hospital, now known as Piedmont at Columbus Regional, and killed three people.

On Tuesday, people came together at the hospital to remember those victims.

Peter Wright, 44, Leslie Harris, 44 and 76-year-old James Baker were shot and killed by 63-year-old Charles Johnston, according to police.

Johnston felt that a nurse didn't properly care for his mother in 2004 and returned to the hospital four years later in a 2008 shooting rampage that killed Harris, Wright, and Baker.

Johnston pled guilty to killing those three people at the hospital and faced three murder and aggravated assault charges.

He is now serving a life sentence in prison.

