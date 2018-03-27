Columbus police searching for teen who ran away from DFCS custody

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public's assistance in locating a teen who is missing from the custody of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

Amber McKnight, 17, is 5'8" and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

McKnight was last seen wearing black leggings, a thin unknown colored t-shirt, and a black or purple hoodie. She wears glasses and is missing her upper two front-most teeth.

If anyone has information regarding McKnight's whereabouts, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

