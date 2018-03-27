Kiwanis Club of Columbus presents SafeKids with $5K check

Kiwanis Club of Columbus began its three-year partnership with SafeKids Columbus by presenting them check Tuesday afternoon.

The $5,000 was presented at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center during a luncheon.

The organizations’ partnership aims to help prevent unintentional childhood injuries and deaths. An organizer of SafeKids Columbus says they are grateful for the partnership in efforts to keep kids safe.

“We are super pleased to have Kiwanis on board to help us in the fight on unintentional death in our community. It’s the perfect partner because Kiwanis cares so much about kids and SafeKids is out here trying to keep our kids safe,” says SafeKids Director Pam Fair.

The two organization are currently preparing for their annual Riverfest event which is coming in May.

