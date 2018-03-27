Goodwill announces new president and CEO

Goodwill of Southern Rivers announced it has a new president and CEO.

H. Jack Warden has been named the new president and CEO of the organization. The position has been vacant since August 2017, after long-time President and CEO Jane Seckinger passed away from cancer.

Warden has a diverse background in running multi-million-dollar companies and most recently served as President of Golden Boy Foods, a $450 million international organization. He also served as a President and CEO at American Blanchard Company and has had leadership positions with Synder’s-Lance Inc. and the GoodwillSR Board of Directors.

“There was a tremendous amount of interest in this position, and we were fortunate to have a slate of highly-qualified candidates to consider. However, Jack Warden really stood out from the crowd,” says Jacki Lowe, chairman of the Board for GoodwillSR.

“It’s all about the passion. They have the same passion that I have because they know the mission. They know what Goodwill provides and what Goodwill is doing for people,” says Warden.

Warden’s official start date is April 30, 2018.

