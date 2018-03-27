Project LAUNCH hosts "Let's Read Muscogee" forum

Project LAUNCH Georgia teamed up with Literacy Alliance for Let’s Read Muscogee.

The initiative aims to show the importance of reading throughout the month of March. Project LAUNCH partnered with Columbus State University Tuesday for a literary forum. The forum was held at the Frank D. Brown Hall on Broadway.

The panel discussion focused on the importance of early literacy, the economic and health effects, and how this can affect our workforce in the future. Panelists from Columbus State University and the Literacy Alliance also fielded questions from the attendees.

During the month of March, Project LAUNCH Georgia has given more than 4,000 books to children at several events in Columbus. Collaboration with the Columbus Public Library has helped to place book boxes in several offices and agencies that serve children.

