Columbus police searching for teen missing from DFCS custody

The Columbus Police Department is searching for a teen who escaped from the custody of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

Carly Mitchell, 17, is 5'1" and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Mitchell wears glasses and had her hair styled in long black and burgundy braids. She has a 'heart' tattoo on her right thumb and an 'elephant' tattoo on her left thumb.

Mitchell's clothing description is unknown.

If anyone has information on Mitchell's whereabouts, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

