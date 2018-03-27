American Red Cross observes a day of giving

The American Red Cross will soon ask everyone to help support families affected by disasters.

Red Cross Giving Day is March 28. The giving day was started to raise awareness and to help more families.

The Red Cross assists with emergency needs that can’t be helped otherwise. The organization helps people with food, shelter, and a place to stay for a night.

"It’s what we do on a daily basis. We're right there in those immediate moments to help with those emergency needs,” says Adelaide Kirk, executive director of the Red Cross of West Central Georgia.

Donations for $10 can be made by texting ‘Red Cross’ to 90999.

The donate online, visit redcross.org and click on the ‘giving day icon.’

