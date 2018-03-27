Columbus City Council discusses over-budget issues

Budgets were among the topics discussed at the Columbus City Council’s Tuesday night meeting.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office was over budget last year. Coroner Buddy Bryan says he can’t control the number of deaths that happen in the city with the number growing every year. Bryan mentions that in order to cut spending to avoid going over budget, he would have to reduce cases that he has to send to Atlanta.

"The only way I can reduce my budget at this point, which I've already done, is to reduce the number of cases that I transport back and forward to Atlanta. It’s mandatory that all homicides go to Atlanta. It's mandatory that all suicides where we have an entrance wound but not an exit go to Atlanta," says Bryan.

In addition to budgets, several items such as rezoning and cemetery and sewer inspection services were also assessed.

The council also approved the closure of Levy Road, which is directly in front of Gus’ Diner.

