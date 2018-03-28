Georgia lawmakers take another look at school zone safety bill

Before the Georgia legislative session comes to an end this week, lawmakers will take a final look at a school zone safety bill.

If approved, the next step would be left up to area schools to decide if they want to install cameras in school zones to stop drivers from speeding.

While the bill was still in the House, it was reported that deadly accidents are on the rise in school zones around Georgia.

This would provide an optional prevention method saving the lives of students, parents, and crossing guards.

The cameras would only work during school hours and if caught speeding it will capture your license plate and issue an immediate speeding ticket, like those at traffic lights.

Studies show that automated cameras raise driver’s attention to slow down.

Several parents in the Wynnton Arts Academy school zone expressed great concern about the heavy traffic and speeding in the area while walking their kids to school.

They say it is a great idea and believe it would make them and area crossing guards feel safer.

