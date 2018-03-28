FIRST TO ALERT: 80s today with storms moving in tomorrow. Any severe weather?

On this Wednesday we'll see more clouds than the past few days with highs running above average as we reach into the low 80s for most. We stay rain free today but a boundary to our northwest approaches the area tomorrow increasing rain chances Thursday.

Isolated showers through the morning are possible with a few storms in the afternoon. The main line will move into the area after 6 PM ET and take us through the overnight hours. A few strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts, lightning and heavy rain. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Rain pushes east early Friday leaving us with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures for Easter weekend with highs in the 70s. Morning lows near 50. Going into next week we start dry and warm with highs in the 70s tracking our next rain chance into the picture by Wednesday.

WEATHER RADIO WEDNESDAY: Storm Team 9 will be programming weather radios today from 10 am - 2 pm at the Walgreens at 3700 Macon Road in Columbus. You can bring a weather radio from home, or buy one there! We just ask that you bring or buy 3 AA batteries.

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here. It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.

