SEGMENT: Columbus ministry hosts event to raise human trafficking awareness

A local ministry is hosting an event to raise awareness of human trafficking in the community.

Micah’s Promise is a ministry is a part of Christ Community Church in Columbus that focuses on prevention and awareness education.

They are also currently working on a therapeutic treatment facility for girls aged 12-17 who have been victims of trafficking themselves.

The barbecue fundraiser includes a silent auction featuring items from local artists and will take place Thursday, Mar. 29 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Lake Pines Event Center located at 6404 Garrett Rd. in Midland.

The executive director of Micah’s Promise, Bobbi Starr, said she would tell any victim, “Love shouldn’t hurt. Somebody might have tricked you into what’s happening to you right now but there is a national hotline number. If you don’t feel comfortable calling law enforcement, call 1-888-373-7888 for help.”

