Phenix City police need assistance locating a bike thief

Phenix City police are hoping you can help them identify a man who reportedly stole from an elderly Walmart employee.

Investigators say that the suspect is wanted for property theft after he allegedly stole the bicycle of an elderly victim while he was inside the store working.

The stolen bike was the only mode of transportation that the victim had to get to and from work.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to please call Phenix City police.

