UPDATE: Phenix City bike thief arrested, bike returned

Phenix City police have caught and arrested a man who reportedly stole from an elderly Walmart employee.

Investigators say that the suspect is wanted for property theft after he allegedly stole the bicycle of an elderly victim while he was inside the store working.

The stolen bike was the only mode of transportation that the victim had to get to and from work.

The best news is that the Phenix City Police Department was able to return the bike to its owner.

