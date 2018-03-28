Richland Rd. in Auburn closed for construction for at least five months

A major road in Auburn has now turned into a construction site and it is expected to stay that way for the next five months.

The city of Auburn is working on its widening project along Richland Rd.

Work began Monday and crews are expected to be out there through the beginning of August.

Once all the work is complete, residents will see more turning lanes, a new traffic signal, and a pedestrian crossing area.

Drivers can expect lane closures in the area every day from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

