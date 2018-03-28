Vietnam veterans to be honored at Fort Mitchell Thursday

Vietnam war veterans will be saluted and thanked for their service tomorrow in a ceremony at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will host the ceremony Thursday, Mar. 29 as they mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

A keynote speaker will talk about the achievements of the armed forces.

All Vietnam veterans in attendance will also be pinned.

The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET at the flagpole area inside the cemetery.

