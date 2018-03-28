Military Matters: Army Reserves get special training in the snow

A local ministry is hosting an event to raise awareness of human trafficking in the community.More >>
Aflac U.S. President Teresa White believes the company has always valued diversity in the marketplace.More >>
We have had a couple of cool spells since Spring began, but folks to the north cannot say that.More >>
Dozens of Easter events will be happening in the Chattahoochee Valley. Easter is Sunday, April 1, but organizations will host events starting this weekend.More >>
Vietnam war veterans will be saluted and thanked for their service tomorrow in a ceremony at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Isabelle Robinson writes in The New York Times she was once a peer counselor for Nikolas Cruz, and that he had "a known history of rage and brutality."More >>
With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
