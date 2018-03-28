CPD targets distracted drivers on Veterans Pkwy, Bradley Park; 111 citations given out

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police conducted a distracted driving sting Wednesday morning on Veterans Parkway and Bradley Park Drive.

According to Columbus police, officers were specifically looking for distracted driving violations but were also enforcing any other violations of law that were observed.

For both locations the preliminary results were as follows:

111 citations

30 distracted driving citations

3 arrests

The last distracted drivers' sting was in October on Victory Drive near South Lumpkin Rd.

