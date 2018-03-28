Fort Benning conducts prescribed burn Wednesday

Follow all of the news happening on Fort Benning.More >>
A former Barbour County Police Chief has passed away.More >>
Fort Benning is conducting a prescribed burn on Wednesday.More >>
Columbus police conducted a distracted driving sting this morning on Veterans Parkway and Bradley Park Drive.More >>
West Point Police are investigating an armed robbery home invasion. Police say on March 25, the victim, his girlfriend, and 8-month-old child were robbed and told not to leave the home after they left the scene.More >>
Early in the morning on Saturday, Mar. 24, the Opelika Police Department responded to a call of a person being shot.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
A video released by the Ku Klux Klan has members of the NAACP and Mississippi Rising Coalition concerned about a rise in racism in South Mississippi.More >>
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.More >>
