Former Barbour Co. police chief dies

BARBOUR COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – A former Barbour County Police Chief has passed away.

Former Police Chief Jesse Rivers was a veteran law enforcement officer and former Police Chief in Southwest Georgia.

Barbour County Sheriff’s Office posted the passing of River on its Facebook page.

“I knew Jesse for many years and he will be missed,” the Facebook post said. “Thank you for your service, Jesse.”

No details have been released on how Rivers died.

