New health clinic opens in Columbus

A new healthcare facility has opened in Columbus.

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for the opening of Acute Care Emergence. The veteran-owned clinic is located at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Moon Road.

Owners Terri and William Jordan have collectively spent more than 55 years in the military. They say after spending so many years taking care of soldiers that during retirement, it’s time to take care of the community.

“I can promise you will get compassionate, professional state of the art evidence-based medical care and we will do it with compassion,” says Terri Jordan.

The clinic will focus on occupational health, workers comp, and urgent care.

