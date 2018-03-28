New report suggests Lee County inmate overdosed

The Columbus Regional Auxiliary is celebrating 55 years of service.More >>
A toxicology report from the Lee County Coroner’s office revealed Lee County Detention Facility inmate Danny Winningham, 28, had a lethal limit of drugs in his system at the time of his death.More >>
Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation partnered to donate a mortgage-free home to an Army veteran and his family.More >>
Fort Benning is conducting a prescribed burn on Wednesday.More >>
A former Barbour County Police Chief has passed away.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
The former Lockney ISD softball and track coach has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. According to deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, this morning 49-year-old Ray Jimenez arrived at a woman’s house in Floydada where they had a verbal argument.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
