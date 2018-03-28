New report suggests Lee County inmate overdosed

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A toxicology report from the Lee County Coroner’s office revealed Lee County Detention Facility inmate Danny Winningham, 28, had a lethal limit of drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Coroner Bill Harris says the cause of the death is methamphetamine toxicity and the death is ruled as accidental.

Sheriff Jay Jones says Winningham turned himself into the Lee County Detention facility on December 7 on outstanding warrants for failure to appear on counts of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

The next morning around 8 A.M,.the 28-year-old was found in distress in his jail cell, then transported to a local hospital where soon after he died, according to the Jones.

"This is not something that happens a lot of fortunately we do everything we can to prevent that circumstance from occurring," Jones said. “Our job is ensure the health and well being of inmates in our custody and we go to great lengths to make sure we do that."

Jones said evidence from the investigation indicated Winningham ingested controlled substances prior to him coming to the Lee County Detention Center.

