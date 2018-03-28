Former Special Forces colonel announces run for GA State Senate District 29

A former Special Forces colonel announced his candidacy in the State Senate District 29 race.

Col. Mayo ‘Biff’ Hadden III made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at the Maple Ridge Golf Course Clubhouse in Columbus.

Hadden spent years working towards the economic development in the Columbus area. After retiring from the Army, he was vice president of the Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce where he led in the development of projects such as the National Infantry Museum, Columbus Park Crossing, and the Muscogee County Technology Park.

Hadden says friends and colleagues asked him for years to run for the Senate, but he wanted to wait until the time was right.

